印度机遇：新加坡不容小觑
这个城市国家可善用印度次大陆日益增长的生产力，为本地和区域创造利益
- 班加罗尔国际科技园在开业18个月内，创造了超过2500个技术工作岗位，并获得75%办公空间的入驻承诺。 照片：商业时报资料
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1994年，时任新加坡总理的Goh Chok Tong访问了印度班加罗尔的一片空地。当他于2000年1月重返此地时，班加罗尔国际科技园已投入运营。
该科技园在开业18个月内，创造了超过2500个技术工作岗位，并获得了75%办公空间的入驻承诺。
卡纳塔克邦的工业发展机构、Tata Industries以及由裕廊集团（JTC Corp）牵头的新加坡企业财团，汇集了各方的互补优势。
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