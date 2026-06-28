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JustCo上市首秀惨淡：机构投资者是否错估了其公开市场价值？
尽管已扭亏为盈并制定了增长计划，但其股价仍较首次公开募股价格暴跌42.6%
- 进入2026年已有六个月，主板有两家公司上市，凯利板有三家，目前股价均跌破发行价。 照片：商业时报资料图
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本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】一些投资者可能因JustCo上周宣布将在新加坡中央商业区开设一个新的共享办公中心而感到振奋。
这家灵活办公空间供应商上月以每股0.94新元的价格进行首次公开募股（IPO）并成功上市。在5月22日的首个交易日，其股价收于0.775新元，较发行价下跌近17.6%。
此后，JustCo的股价进一步下跌。上周五（6月26日）收盘时，其股价为0.54新元。
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