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新概念迎来新机遇：私营企业着眼于新加坡乐龄生活领域
观察家指出，跨代共居等选项正在兴起，但其推广仍面临障碍。
- 设有社区活动规划的乐龄住宿设施有助于支持长者独立养老，并促进社交联系。 制图：KEW KEAT BOON, 《商业时报》; ADOBE FIREFLY
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本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 随着我国人口老龄化，新的私人乐龄住房模式正在兴起，其中包括一个近期将殖民时代房屋改造成服务式公寓的项目。
传统上，新加坡人期望居家养老，无论是独居、与家人同住，还是雇佣家庭帮佣。这仍然是主流的期望。
卫生部（MOH）在回复《商业时报》的询问时表示：“根据研究和公众反馈，大多数年长者更喜欢居家养老。这样他们可以积极地安度晚年，保持社交联系，并在社区内获得照顾。”
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