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THINKING ALOUD

新中伙伴关系可为区域发展奠定基础

这个城邦国家可借助其双边项目的经验，来推进亚细安的战略重点

Annabeth Leow

Published Thu, Oct 1, 2026 · 07:00 AM

本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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当新加坡在2027年接任亚细安轮值主席国时，促进亚细安内部更紧密的经济一体化将再次成为其关键战略目标。

副总理Gan Kim Yong于9月25日在常年“慧眼中国环球论坛”上发表讲话时敦促，新加坡和中国应将建设一个更强大、更具韧性的亚细安作为共同的优先事项。他指出，区域互联互通、贸易和能力建设是该组织的主要增长动力。

他概述的新中合作途径，与已被确定为对亚细安至关重要的领域重叠，即贸易联系、数码化和绿色经济。

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