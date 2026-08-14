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当整个办公室都用上Claude后，发生了什么？

企业内部最引人入胜的人工智能应用并非出自工程师之手

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    • 一个没有工程背景的人，利用人工智能在一个下午能构建出的东西，成果斐然。
    • 一个没有工程背景的人，利用人工智能在一个下午能构建出的东西，成果斐然。 图片来源：PIXABAY

    Rachiket Arya

    Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    两个月前，Aspire向公司全员推出了Anthropic的Claude。

    公司拥有超过500名员工，其中约100名是工程师，他们中的大多数人已在工作中以某种形式使用人工智能。

    我们真正关心的是另外400名员工：他们来自运营、财务、合规、客户成功、市场和产品等部门。这些人的工作工具通常不会是第一批获得人工智能升级的。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

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