为什么决定中美人工智能竞赛走向的是国家安全，而非市场力量
人工智能处于经济生产力和军事能力的交汇点
- 在中东，美国利用人工智能筛选数据，以便军事领导人能比传统指挥链更快地做出决策。 照片来源：路透社
查看原文
本文由AI辅助翻译
在《商业时报》最近刊登的一篇题为“当颠覆者被颠覆：中国开源人工智能如何吞噬自身行业”的评论文章中，资深经济事务专栏作家 Vikram Khanna 敏锐地指出，哈佛大学教授 Clayton Christensen 的“颠覆性创新”理论正在明显上演。
简而言之，Khanna 表示，美国的人工智能实验室正被中国超越，因为中国的模型使用成本更低，且表现几乎与西方竞争对手一样出色。
然而，单凭颠覆理论无法解释北京在2026年4月阻止 Meta 以20亿美元收购 Manus AI 的决定。
TRENDING NOW
Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature
A new kind of ‘ceasefire’ between US and Iran where talks, strikes are part of the same process
Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos
Macquarie upgrades STI 12-month target to 6,000, names its top picks