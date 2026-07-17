The Business Times
business-time-50

为什么决定中美人工智能竞赛走向的是国家安全，而非市场力量

人工智能处于经济生产力和军事能力的交汇点

google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • 在中东，美国利用人工智能筛选数据，以便军事领导人能比传统指挥链更快地做出决策。
    • 在中东，美国利用人工智能筛选数据，以便军事领导人能比传统指挥链更快地做出决策。 照片来源：路透社

    Marcus Loh

    Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    在《商业时报》最近刊登的一篇题为“当颠覆者被颠覆：中国开源人工智能如何吞噬自身行业”的评论文章中，资深经济事务专栏作家 Vikram Khanna 敏锐地指出，哈佛大学教授 Clayton Christensen 的“颠覆性创新”理论正在明显上演。

    简而言之，Khanna 表示，美国的人工智能实验室正被中国超越，因为中国的模型使用成本更低，且表现几乎与西方竞争对手一样出色。

    然而，单凭颠覆理论无法解释北京在2026年4月阻止 Meta 以20亿美元收购 Manus AI 的决定。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    Information technologyArtificial IntelligenceNational securityChinaUS-China relationsDefence

    TRENDING NOW

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (far left) and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent listening as President Donald Trump (centre) speaks to the media on the sidelines of a Nato summit in Ankara, July 8, 2026.

    A new kind of ‘ceasefire’ between US and Iran where talks, strikes are part of the same process

    The income upgrade has rendered the Philippines “too wealthy” to qualify for the concessional foreign aid and development loans.

    Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos

    The new target implies a 14% total market return from the index level of 5,470 as at Wednesday.

    Macquarie upgrades STI 12-month target to 6,000, names its top picks

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More