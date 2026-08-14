创纪录、降息与日元的关键时刻

本文由AI辅助翻译
市场正释放出复杂的信号，《商业时报》(The Business Times) 的播客节目《市场焦点周报》(Market Focus Weekly) 本期内容将为您串联起新闻标题之外的深层逻辑。记者 Howie Lim 与百达资产管理 (Pictet Asset Management) 的高级多资产策略师 Arun Sai 展开了一场超越表面分析的深度对话。
收听理由
- 关于美联储的争论远未尘埃落定
尽管市场普遍为温和的通胀数据欢呼，但 Arun 却对这一共识提出质疑。他剖析了为何“平淡”的数据对债券市场至关重要，并探讨了投资者在降息押注上是否过于超前。
- 日元的命运取决于一个被忽视的因素
虽然市场干预的相关新闻备受关注，但 Arun 解释道，日元走势的真正转折点并非央行行动，而是大多数投资者忽略的资本流动。
- 人工智能的下一阶段将催生赢家和输家
人工智能领域的投资交易正在快速演变。Arun 深入分析了为何“水涨船高”的时代已经结束，以及为何从现在开始，个股的分化而非广泛的市场敞口，将成为决定投资回报的关键。
- 亚洲经济韧性背后另有玄机
从泰国的经济放缓到韩国市场的剧烈波动，Arun 揭示了亚洲增长故事背后隐藏的 K 型复苏格局，并解释了为何一些经济体比其他经济体面临更大的风险。
- 石油、战争与真正关键的数字
地缘政治风险的头条新闻会造成市场噪音，但 Arun 化繁为简，指出了一个特定的价格阈值——一旦油价触及该水平，将意味着全球经济面临真正的麻烦。
在市场变动前捕捉每一个细微的信号——这是您从浏览摘要中无法获得的深刻见解。立即收听。
发现更多剧集，请访问 bt.sg/podcasts。如有反馈，请发送邮件至 btpodcasts@sph.com.sg。
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撰稿与主持：Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
嘉宾：Arun Sai，百达资产管理高级多资产策略师
剪辑：Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
制作：Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh
本播客由新报业媒体 (SPH Media)《商业时报》(The Business Times) 的 BT Podcasts 出品
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每周五敬请关注《市场焦点周报》播客：
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Apple Podcasts：bt.sg/mfap
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请注意：本播客仅旨在提供一般信息。对于因依赖本播客内容或使用第三方产品和服务而造成的任何损失，新报业媒体 (SPH Media) 概不负责。请咨询专业顾问以获取独立建议。
探索更多 BT 播客系列：
《BT理财攻略》(BT Money Hacks) 请访问：bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
《BT记者站》(BT Correspondents) 请访问：bt.sg/btcobt
BT Podcasts：bt.sg/pcOM
《BT聚焦》(BT Lens On) 请访问：bt.sg/btlenson
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ABOUT THE PODCAST
Market Focus Weekly distils the week’s key market moves and economic drivers across Singapore and the region. Hosted by Emily Liu, it delivers expert analysis and forward-looking insights every Friday. It is perfect for investors who want an audio briefing on the week’s investment landscape and what could move markets next.
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