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多达11个新公寓项目共3550个单位准备在下半年推出，价格上限开始显现
分析师预计，短期内平均推出价格不会突破每平方英尺4000新元的关口
- 7月份将有四个项目共1679个单位推出，届时将考验买家的购买意愿。 照片：商业时报资料图
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【新加坡】继今年开局强劲后，2026年下半年预计将有约3550个新私人住宅单位入市，首先是定于7月推出的四个项目（共1679个单位），届时将考验买家的购买意愿。
预计下一波新盘推出将推高价格基准，但分析师表示，买家在不同细分市场的负担能力门槛正变得越来越清晰。
下半年准备推出的新单位总数与上半年大致持平。
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