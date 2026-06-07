The Business Times
business-time-50
SUBSCRIBERS

多达11个新公寓项目共3550个单位准备在下半年推出，价格上限开始显现

分析师预计，短期内平均推出价格不会突破每平方英尺4000新元的关口

google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Ry-Anne Lim

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Sun, Jun 7, 2026 · 07:47 PM
    • 7月份将有四个项目共1679个单位推出，届时将考验买家的购买意愿。
    • 7月份将有四个项目共1679个单位推出，届时将考验买家的购买意愿。 照片：商业时报资料图

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    【新加坡】继今年开局强劲后，2026年下半年预计将有约3550个新私人住宅单位入市，首先是定于7月推出的四个项目（共1679个单位），届时将考验买家的购买意愿。

    预计下一波新盘推出将推高价格基准，但分析师表示，买家在不同细分市场的负担能力门槛正变得越来越清晰。

    下半年准备推出的新单位总数与上半年大致持平。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    ResidentialResidential propertySingapore propertyprivate home salesCONDOSProperty developersHousing

    TRENDING NOW

    Household liabilities are growing faster than household assets, a shift that emerged in the fourth quarter of 2025 and continued through the first quarter of 2026.

    Singapore households’ net wealth up, but also taking on more debt such as home loans

    Ang Kiam Meng, group CEO and executive chairman of Jumbo Group, says the move to a bigger headquarters is necessary to future-proof the business.

    With new S$10 million HQ, Jumbo Group looks to Shanghai-focused China strategy, premium dining for growth

    The departure of food manufacturing operations from Singapore may not necessarily be reason for concern.

    Yeo’s, Tiger Beer and now Gardenia – flight of food manufacturing from Singapore might be just as planned

    As household size is hardly growing, is there a need to build super-large landed homes?

    Think twice about rebuilding that old landed property into a super-big house to max out GFA

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More