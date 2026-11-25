This takes into consideration Singapore’s updated GDP growth forecast

The payment also considers the National Wages Council’s guidelines for 2026/2027. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] All civil servants will get a year-end Annual Variable Component of 1.55 months, the Public Service Division announced on Wednesday (Nov 25).

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of S$300 while those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme will receive a higher one-time payment of S$600.

This year-end payment takes into consideration Singapore’s updated gross domestic product growth forecast.

It also considers the National Wages Council’s guidelines for 2026/2027, which encourage adopting a positive approach to wage increases in view of the stronger-than-expected economic performance.

The Government will continue to pay the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance of one month to all civil servants. THE STRAITS TIMES