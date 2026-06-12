国庆群众大会将于8月23日举行
在其2025年的演讲中，他呼吁新加坡人团结一致，共同书写国家历史的新篇章。
- 2025年8月17日，Lawrence Wong总理在工艺教育中区学院举行的国庆群众大会上发表演讲。这场8月23日的活动将是Wong总理的第三次国庆群众大会。 图片来源：ST
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】Lawrence Wong总理将于8月23日发表其2026年国庆群众大会演讲。
总理公署于6月12日表示，大会将在宏茂桥的工艺教育中区学院举行。
国庆群众大会是总理向全国人民发表演说、报告国家进展、分享重要政策并阐明新加坡未来挑战的平台。
这场8月23日的活动将是Wong总理的第三次国庆群众大会。
在其2025年的演讲中，他呼吁新加坡人团结一致，共同书写国家历史的新篇章，并概述了政府在变化的世界中保障共和国未来的计划。
他指出，利用创新和科技将使国家能够持续提高生产力并改善生活，同时他也敦促新加坡人要有更远大的梦想、更勇敢地开拓新领域，并勇于尝试新事物。《海峡时报》
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