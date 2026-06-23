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富达基金经理：大型IPO或将扭转公开股权发行趋势

他表示，私人债务面临利率上升等阻力。

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Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Tue, Jun 23, 2026 · 04:58 PM
    • Fidelity International基金经理George Efstathopoulos表示，投资者仍应将美国视为投资目的地，“但世界其他地区已经觉醒”。
    • Fidelity International基金经理George Efstathopoulos表示，投资者仍应将美国视为投资目的地，“但世界其他地区已经觉醒”。 照片来源：FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL

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    【香港】Fidelity International基金经理George Efstathopoulos表示，SpaceX等大型首次公开募股，以及即将上市的Anthropic和OpenAI，可能预示着公开股权发行新时代的到来。

    他在6月15日当周于香港举行的富达亚太媒体投资会议期间表示：“自由流通股数量持续下降。作为主动型投资者，我们的投资范围一直在缩小。”

    “但现在我们可能已经触底，并重回股权发行的轨道。我认为私人债务可能会面临一些阻力。”

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