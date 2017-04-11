Ascendas India Trust completes acquisition of IT building in Hyderabad

ASCENDAS India Trust (a-iTrust) has completed the acquisition of a multi-tenanted IT building in Hyderabad, India, on Tuesday, said its trustee manager Ascendas Property Fund Trustee.

a-iTrust entered into an amended share purchase agreement with the vendor, Phoenix Infocity, to acquire aVance 4 for an aggregate consideration, which includes the deferred component, of some 1.94 billion Indian rupees (S$42.2 million).

The deferred payment for the vacant space will be made over the next 12 months in tranches based on leasing, it said in a statement.