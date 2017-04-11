You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas India Trust completes acquisition of IT building in Hyderabad

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 20:10
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

ASCENDAS India Trust (a-iTrust) has completed the acquisition of a multi-tenanted IT building in Hyderabad, India, on Tuesday, said its trustee manager Ascendas Property Fund Trustee.

a-iTrust entered into an amended share purchase agreement with the vendor, Phoenix Infocity, to acquire aVance 4 for an aggregate consideration, which includes the deferred component, of some 1.94 billion Indian rupees (S$42.2 million).

The deferred payment for the vacant space will be made over the next 12 months in tranches based on leasing, it said in a statement.

aVance 4, located in Hyderabad's aVance business hub, has a total floor area of 390,000 sq ft and its anchor tenants include multi-national corporations such as IBM India, Sears IT & Management Services India, and Ebix Software. It so far has a leasing commitment of 80.4 per cent, while the trustee manager said that discussions are ongoing with prospective tenants for the remaining space and the "pipeline is healthy".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening