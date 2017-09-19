BT reporters win SIAS's top and special journalism awards

THE Business Times' newshounds Jamie Lee (right) and Claire Huang (left) won the top and special awards for financial journalism at the Securities Investors' Association of Singapore's (SIAS) Investors' Choice Awards 2017 ceremony on Tuesday

THE Business Times' newshounds Jamie Lee and Claire Huang won the top and special awards for financial journalism at the Securities Investors' Association of Singapore's (SIAS) Investors' Choice Awards 2017 ceremony on Tuesday.

Ms Lee, BT's banking and finance correspondent, bagged the top journalism award for being at the forefront of new developments in her core beat and being at the "top of her game in many respects".

BT editor Wong Wei Kong said: "Jamie has distinguished herself in reporting and analysing the digital disruption of banking and finance, a still unfolding story that holds great implications for banks, businesses and jobs."

Ms Huang won a Special Award for shedding new light and asking difficult questions on healthcare costs and insurance.

"In giving readers insight to how the insurance business works, Claire does a great service in demystifying the industry and raising consumer awareness," said Mr Wong.

All in, journalists from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) bagged five awards at the event which is on its 18th run this year.

Lianhe Zaobao's Hu Yuanwen also snagged the Financial Journalist of Year award while the newspaper's associate business editor Quek Suzanne won Investor Education Journalist of the Year and The Straits Times journalist Grace Leong was presented a special award.

On the corporate front, SPH won the Singapore Corporate Governance Award in the consumer discretionary category.

SPH had previously won the Most Transparent Company award 12 times and was a runner-up four times.

In a statement, SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung said: "I am pleased that SPH has won the Singapore Corporate Governance Award again. It is a reflection of our commitment to uphold good corporate governance and transparency, and to build trust with our investors and shareholders."

The awards were received by SPH executive vice-president for corporate communications and corporate social responsibility Ginney Lim.

The ceremony's guest of honour was Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry.

CapitaLand came out tops, snagging the key Singapore Corporate Governance Award in the big cap category as well as the awards under two new categories - Sustainability and Shareholder Communications Excellence.

The top corporate governance award for mid and small-cap companies went to Tuan Sing Holdings and Sing Investments & Finance respectively.