You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cable cut disrupts fibre services in Jurong West

Services, down from 4.30pm on Tuesday, expected to be progressively restored by Wednesday morning
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:50
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

Singapore

DAMAGED fibre cables due to a third-party contractor carrying out piling works brought down internet and fixed voice services and affected more than 3,500 end-users in the Jurong West area on Tuesday from around 4.30pm.

"Service interruption was reported around the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening