You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ITE Electric proposes a S$2.97 million share placement exercise

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 22:23
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

40668149.1 (40810881) - 08_12_2016 - ASIA-LNG_TRADING.jpg
ITE Electric Co has entered into a conditional share placement agreement to issue 63.4 million new shares at S$2.97 million or 4.68 Singapore cents per share to three companies and 17 individuals.
PHOTO: REUTERS

ITE Electric Co has entered into a conditional share placement agreement to issue 63.4 million new shares at S$2.97 million or 4.68 Singapore cents per share to three companies and 17 individuals.

The rationale for the proposed placement is to increase the company's resources to improve its cash flow and pursue acquisition or business opportunities.

It is also in line with the company's proposed name change to "Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd" and will allow the company to develop the "Sunrise" brand and

diversify into new business segments, said the firm in an announcement to the Singapore Exchange.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the placement exercise for general working capital purposes.

The placement price represents a discount of 10 per cent to the volume weighted average price of 5.2 Singapore cents on January 5 - the last full market day on which the shares were traded prior to the signing of the placement agreement on Jan 9.

The individual placees include former colleagues of ITE Electric's chief executive officer and executive director, Zhang Zhi Liang, current employees of the company's wholly owned Shenzhen Sunrise Development Limited and current directors of Shenzhen Sunrise.

The company has requested to lift the trading halt on Wednesday.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening