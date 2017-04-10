OUE's wholly-owned unit to issue S$200m 3.75% notes due 2022

OUE's wholly-owned OUE Treasury has proposed to issue S$200 million 3.75 per cent notes due 2022 under the S$3 billion multi-currency debt issuance programme.

The programme, established on Nov 30, 2016, by the issuer, is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by OUE.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited have been appointed as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issue.

The notes are expected to be issued on April 17, 2017.