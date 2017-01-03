You are here
Quah Su Yin ceases to be ISR Capital CEO
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 18:00
QUAH Su-Yin has ceased to be the chief executive officer and executive director of ISR Capital to "focus on family business".
In an announcement to the Singapore Exchange submitted by executive chairman Chen Tong, the company said that the cessation was effective end December 2016.
Ms Quah, 48, held the key position in the mainboard-listed mining firm since April 2011.
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Companies & Markets
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait