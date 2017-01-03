You are here

Quah Su Yin ceases to be ISR Capital CEO

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 18:00
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

QUAH Su-Yin has ceased to be the chief executive officer and executive director of ISR Capital to "focus on family business".

In an announcement to the Singapore Exchange submitted by executive chairman Chen Tong, the company said that the cessation was effective end December 2016.

Ms Quah, 48, held the key position in the mainboard-listed mining firm since April 2011.
