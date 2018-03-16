You are here
STI falls 0.6% as trade worries persist
Sentiments were hurt by Wall Street's overnight fall on concerns that the US may seek fresh tariffs on imports from China
ANOTHER day, another soft lead from Wall Street overnight. That and a quiet data day saw share prices in the Singapore bourse trading listlessly, with the key barometer closing lower alongside some regional peers as worries escalated over trade tensions that could harm the global economy.
