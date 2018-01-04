Singapore Airlines (SIA) has decided not to introduce a credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore.

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has decided not to introduce a credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore.

Reserve list industrial site at Tuas Bay Close put up for sale

INDUSTRIAL landlord JTC has accepted an application to put up an industrial site at Tuas Bay Close for sale by public tender.

COEs finish mixed in the first round of bidding in 2018

CERTIFICATE of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in January on Thursday (Jan 4).

MAS chief Ravi Menon named best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific

THE managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, has been named the best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific for 2018 by UK-based magazine, The Banker.

Yang Kee Logistics completes S$52.1m acquisition of New Zealand peer Fliway

YANG Kee Logistics on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of New Zealand listed company, Fliway Group, for S$52.1 million - making it the first and largest Singaporean third-party logistics player to operate in New Zealand and the Oceania region.

HDB resale prices inch up 0.1% in December as volume drops nearly 20%: SRX

RESALE prices of Housing Board (HDB) flats edged up 0.1 per cent last month, reversing the 0.1 per cent dip recorded in November, according to flash estimates from SRX Property on Thursday.

The STI Today

Singapore shares surge past 3,500-point mark

SINGAPORE stocks finished 1.1 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) moving up 36.88 points to 3,501.16.