Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has decided not to introduce a credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore.
Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has decided not to introduce a credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore.

Reserve list industrial site at Tuas Bay Close put up for sale
INDUSTRIAL landlord JTC has accepted an application to put up an industrial site at Tuas Bay Close for sale by public tender. 

COEs finish mixed in the first round of bidding in 2018
CERTIFICATE of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the first round of bidding in January on Thursday (Jan 4).

MAS chief Ravi Menon named best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific
THE managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, has been named the best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific for 2018 by UK-based magazine, The Banker.

Yang Kee Logistics completes S$52.1m acquisition of New Zealand peer Fliway
YANG Kee Logistics on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of New Zealand listed company, Fliway Group, for S$52.1 million - making it the first and largest Singaporean third-party logistics player to operate in New Zealand and the Oceania region.

HDB resale prices inch up 0.1% in December as volume drops nearly 20%: SRX
RESALE prices of Housing Board (HDB) flats edged up 0.1 per cent last month, reversing the 0.1 per cent dip recorded in November, according to flash estimates from SRX Property on Thursday.

The STI Today

Singapore shares surge past 3,500-point mark
SINGAPORE stocks finished 1.1 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) moving up 36.88 points to 3,501.16.

 

Government & Economy

4G ministers say they will settle on a leader "in good time"

Budget 2018: Stagger GST hike, remove tax on basic necessities to cushion impact, says Deloitte

EY calls on Budget 2018 to sharpen Singapore's global competitiveness, stagger any GST increases

South Korea's Park 'took money from spy agency': reports

Tories don't want second Brexit vote, but everyone else does

China regulators set new rules on bond trading: Sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

