You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Eurozone businesses end the third quarter on a high note

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 4:10 PM

[LONDON] Eurozone private businesses ended the third quarter with much stronger growth than predicted, bolstered by manufacturers, who had their best month since early 2011, a survey showed on Friday.

That growth, alongside rising inflationary pressures, is likely to increase expectations the European Central Bank will announce plans next month to reduce its monthly spending on quantitative easing.

HIS Markit's euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for September, seen as a good guide to economic growth, bounced to 56.7 from August's 55.7, comfortably above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

September's reading was above all expectations in a Reuters poll, which had forecast a dip to 55.5.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It was a super manufacturing performance. We are well- placed for a strong fourth quarter as well ... in this broad-based upswing," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Mr Williamson said the PMI pointed to third-quarter growth of 0.7 per cent, faster than the median forecast in a Reuters poll last week for 0.5 per cent.

The upturn came despite businesses increasing prices at one of the fastest rates this year. The output price index rose to 52.6 from 52.1.

A PMI covering manufacturers soared to 58.2 from 57.4, confounding expectations for a fall to 57.1 and chalking up its highest reading since February 2011. An index measuring output rose to a 6.5 year high of 59.5 from 58.3.

Suggesting the solid pace would be maintained next month, factories built up a surplus of orders at the steepest rate in the sub-index's 15-year history. The backlogs of work index was 57.8, compared with August's 57.1.

"Firms are scrambling to expand capacity as fast as possible to meet order-book growth and rising backlogs is presenting them with huge problems," Mr Williamson said.

Companies in the bloc's dominant service industry also had a much better month than expected - their PMI rose to 55.6. A Reuters poll had predicted no change from August's 54.7.

With activity thriving and new orders flooding in, their optimism also increased. The business expectations index jumped to 66.1 from 64.0.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

German economy strengthens in boost to Euro region outlook

Britain will meet its Brexit financial obligations - minister

Singapore's CPI seen rising 0.6% y-o-y in August: Reuters poll

Ex-Australian PM Abbott 'headbutted' amid heated gay marriage campaign

Trump's travel ban to expire on Sunday

Low inflation shows Bank Indonesia is coordinating on policy

Editor's Choice

BT_20170922_CCT_3097620.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

CCT climbs CBD ladder with S$2.1b purchase of Asia Square Tower 2

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Real Estate

ERA Realty marks return to SGX

Sep 22, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Poor showing by Singapore firms on WWF's palm-oil scorecard

Most Read

1 Great Eastern's 3-year 2.05% endowment plan selling well: company official
2 Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer
3 CCT to buy Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.09b
4 The Duck that lays the Golden egg
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, ST Engineering, UEL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

JK_generics15.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF members to benefit from extension of 4% minimum interest rate

Sep 22, 2017
Government & Economy

PM Lee opens YCH's new Supply Chain City logistics facility in Jurong West

IMG-20170829-WA0001.jpg
Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi-led group wins Sun Rosier tender for S$271m

Sep 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hot Stock: Tat Hong shares surge 12.3% after trading resumes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening