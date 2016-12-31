You are here
THE BROAD VIEW
No food, no meds, no respite: A boy's death in Venezuela
The country's economic crisis has led to great suffering but it is the story of a boy who foraged for food and ended up being poisoned that seems to embody all of Venezuela's ills
HIS name was Kevin Lara Lugo, and he died on his 16th birthday.
Kevin, who lived in Maturin, Venezuela, spent the day before foraging for food in an empty lot because there was nothing to eat at home. Then in a hospital because what he found made him gravely ill.
Hours later, he
