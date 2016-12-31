You are here

Home > Government & Economy
THE BROAD VIEW

No food, no meds, no respite: A boy's death in Venezuela

The country's economic crisis has led to great suffering but it is the story of a boy who foraged for food and ended up being poisoned that seems to embody all of Venezuela's ills
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161231_JHVENE3108VU_2669953.jpg
Yamilet Lugo at the grave of her son Kevin which she visits every Sunday since he died on July 26, his 16th birthday.
PHOTO: NYTIMES,

HIS name was Kevin Lara Lugo, and he died on his 16th birthday.

Kevin, who lived in Maturin, Venezuela, spent the day before foraging for food in an empty lot because there was nothing to eat at home. Then in a hospital because what he found made him gravely ill.

Hours later, he

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening