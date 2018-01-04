You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tories don't want second Brexit vote, but everyone else does

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 12:30 PM

BP_Brexit_040118_45.jpg
Just 14 per cent of Conservatives favour holding a second vote that might reverse Brexit, according to the YouGov survey of political party members for Queen Mary University of London.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The overwhelming majority of members of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party don't want there to be a second referendum on Britain's EU membership, according to a survey published Thursday. For the other main UK parties, the opposite is true.

Just 14 per cent of Conservatives favour holding a second vote that might reverse Brexit, according to the YouGov survey of political party members for Queen Mary University of London. By contrast, the proportions for the opposition Labour, Scottish National and Liberal Democrat parties are 78 per cent, 87 per cent and 91 per cent respectively.

Can Brexit be reversed? Yes, says the man who helped write rule book The data illustrate that Mrs May is beholden to her party members, which make up just a fraction of the electorate, which was split - 52 per cent to 48 per cent - in favor of Brexit in the referendum in 2016.

They also show how the country remains divided, with the Tories also poles apart from the three opposition groups when asked whether they wanted to stay in the single market, and whether austerity has gone too far.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Britain's party members are the lifeblood and the foot-soldiers of our democracy," said Tim Bale,  professor of politics at Queen Mary.

"That doesn't necessarily mean they look like or think like their parties' voters - or, indeed, look or think like each other. The Tory grassroots in particular are something of a breed apart from their Labour, Lib Dem and SNP counterparts."

A quarter of Tories favour staying in the EU's single market, compared to 87 per cent of Labour members, 95 per cent of Scottish Nationalists and 96 per cent of Liberal Democrats.

On austerity, just 11 per cent of Conservatives said the government's cost-cutting measures have gone too far, compared with 98 per cent of Labour members, 93 per cent of Scottish Nationalists and three-quarters of Liberal Democrats.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

EY calls on Budget 2018 to sharpen Singapore's global competitiveness, stagger any GST increases

South Korea's Park 'took money from spy agency': reports

China regulators set new rules on bond trading: Sources

Philippine inflation seen steady in December, but pressure seen building

Macron plans law to fight "fake news" in 2018

Malaysia will try to reach balanced budget by 2022-23: second finance minister

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
5 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore

BP_SG_040118_48.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Government & Economy

EY calls on Budget 2018 to sharpen Singapore's global competitiveness, stagger any GST increases

BP_HDB_040118_24.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices inch up 0.1% in December as volume drops nearly 20%: SRX

Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: F J Benjamin shares hotly traded; prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening