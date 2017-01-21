Crowning Glory

1 Lalique Crystal vase, $1,850

A few stalks of pussy willow or plum blossoms will add a festive touch, especially in this gold stamped vase with a rooster engraved on it. There are only 888 pieces worldwide.

2 TWG Summer palace collection tea set, from $270 to $970

Inspired by an ancestral design, this set comprising teapot, creamer, sugar bowl, teacup and saucer is carefully hand crafted in the oldest and most renowned Russian porcelain manufacture. It also features exquisite 22carat gold leaf detailing.

3 Bijofu rooster bottle, $177, from atomi

A 1.8l ceramic pot containing sake that can be enjoyed either hot or cold. The bottle also doubles as a display piece.

4 Lycksalig hanging decoration, $5.90, from Ikea

Hang a pair of roosters to welcome the New Year. These come attached with strings and can be easily hung on door knobs, window handles or a pussy willow arrangement.

5 Rooster five stones, $10, from Chinatown Wishing Tree at Chinatown Point

Indulge in old school fun with this set of five stones specially handmade by the Chinatown Social Enterprise. All proceeds will be donated to the Kreta Ayer Seniors' Activity Centre.

6 Rooster, $21.90 from Egg3

This toy rooster adds a colourful touch to the home. Alternatively, it makes an appropriate gift for those born in the year of the Rooster.

7 Aaron Gan's A Chicky

New Year, $ 2,800, from Utterly Art The 2015 UOB Painting of the Year Gold Award winner Aaron Gan marks his 7th solo show at Utterly Art, with traditionally painted chickens.

8 Gold Series Table Garden, from $98, from Far East Flora

Usher in prosperity and good fortune with this table garden that comes potted with various festive plants with auspicious connotations, a golden rooster figurine and gold ingots. The plants are indoor-friendly too.

9 Royal Selangor Rooster bowl, $280

Inspired by the traditional southern Chinese, the bowl is adorned with rooster, banana plant and peony flower motifs which are associated with wealth.

10 Rooster & Hen Chopstick Set, $238 from Risis

Having the reunion dinner at home? Set the table with this pair of gold-capped chopsticks. A set comes with two pairs of chopsticks and rooster and hen chopstick rests.