Designer works

Clockwise from above: Drift by Japanese design and invention studio, we+, is a clock that is made of sand - it is one of the works showcased at Design New Standard; a limited edition hand-printed book by Andre Wee, an item on display at the Contemporary Printmaking Festival;100 Japan will feature objects like this Japanese wind chime; Foundry's founder Felix Low has created exclusive products like this sake set in collaboration with a few companies - it is exhibited at Craft Rediscovered.