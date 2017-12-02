You are here

Picture Of The Past

Welcome to BTWeekend's new monthly colouring series, which invites local artists to contribute original heritage-themed drawings that you can colour and keep
Dec 2, 2017 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

You've heard of love letters but how about a love drawing, which is what artist William Sim has done in tribute to one of his favourite neighbourhoods, Tiong Bahru?

BTWeekend invited Mr Sim to kick off our colouring series with an exclusive illustration which captures his favourite

