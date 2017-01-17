You are here
All aboard for the rail benefits of a high-speed train system
The Singapore-KL High Speed Rail link has the potential to transform not just transport services, but also regional and economic development, and the way people live, work and play.
THE KTM (Keretapi Tanah Melayu) railway was historically the lifeline that linked the tin mines and rubber plantations of upcountry Malaya with the political capital of Kuala Lumpur and the shipping and finance centre of Singapore. Beyond KL, the intrepid traveller could find connections to
