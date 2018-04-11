You are here
EDITORIAL
Communications Stop Order a big step to prevent information leaks
AT the last parliament sitting in March before prorogation, the House passed the new Public Order and Safety (Special Powers) Bill. First tabled by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in February, the legislation sparked much discussion for one of its key features - a Communications Stop Order (
