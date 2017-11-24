You are here
Correcting misconceptions about meaning of 'offshore'
There is nothing wrong with offshore entities and investments in themselves. They have for years been used for purposes that are above board.
IN early November, a number of high-profile individuals were named in information released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Questions relating to transparency have been raised on their use of or connection with offshore structures or investments in the latest
