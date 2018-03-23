You are here
Datapulse's compliance review: holistic or compromised?
Putting Wayco deal, recent appointment of directors together with a review of other past events carry the risk of diluting the depth of the review with regards to what's relevant.
ON February 23, SGX issued a Notice of Compliance to Datapulse Technology, which directed the company to undertake an independent review of its internal controls and corporate governance practices on the following:
- determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the new Board's
