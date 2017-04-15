You are here
SATURDAY SOAPBOX
Don't stint on food for shareholders at AGMs
The cost would definitely be not material but the goodwill will be immeasurable
IT'S that time of the year again when listed companies hold their annual general meetings (AGM). Most will go swimmingly - from the perspective of the companies - in that all resolutions will be adopted given that minority shareholders have little sway on the outcome of vital issues that are put
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg