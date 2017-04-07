You are here
Europe's other populist problem
If European governments are to keep their own populists at bay, they will need to implement the substantial structural reforms needed to deliver higher long-term growth.
Washington, DC
EUROPEAN voters, looking at Donald Trump's chaotic presidency in the United States and the hard road ahead for a post-Brexit Britain, may be turning away from right-wing populists such as Marine Le Pen in France and Geert Wilders in the Netherlands. But if European
