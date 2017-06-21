You are here
Exit negotiations historic not just for UK but also EU
When negotiations start, attention will shift from UK internal discussions over Brexit to the unfolding drama between UK and the remaining EU member states.
THE United Kingdom began on Monday formal exit negotiations with the European Union (EU) in Brussels. The milestone moment heralds the start of the second, historic chapter of the long-running Brexit saga.
Since last June's referendum, there has been much international attention on
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg