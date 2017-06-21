You are here

Home > Opinion

Exit negotiations historic not just for UK but also EU

When negotiations start, attention will shift from UK internal discussions over Brexit to the unfolding drama between UK and the remaining EU member states.
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170620_AHBREXIT20_2942503.jpg
Even with goodwill from both sides, John Kerr of Kinlochard, the author of the Article 50 clause, has asserted that there is at least a one in three chance that no overall agreement will emerge.
PHOTO: AFP

THE United Kingdom began on Monday formal exit negotiations with the European Union (EU) in Brussels. The milestone moment heralds the start of the second, historic chapter of the long-running Brexit saga.

Since last June's referendum, there has been much international attention on

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening