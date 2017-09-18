You are here
F1's new drive could help give Singapore Grand Prix a boost
Major changes are in the offing under Liberty Media
SINGAPORE'S new four-year contract with Formula 1 arguably couldn't have come at a better time.
Fresh from a takeover this year by Liberty Media, the sport too is driving in a new direction, having acquired new chief executive Chase Carey this year who is keen on transforming the sport.
