Fair value accounting deserves more scrutiny

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
ON the surface, fair value accounting sounds like yet another esoteric financial topic. Yet, it has the potential to cause much pain to ordinary people should an economic downturn or crisis occur.
Take, for example, a real estate investment trust (Reit). Reits are popular investments for
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal