You are here
Human smuggling: crime or service?
The most desperate migrants seek help from smugglers and attract global sympathy, posing a dilemma for governments.
New York
SMUGGLING is a ruthless crime for governments, but for millions of people it's regarded as an invaluable service. More than a decade ago, governments collectively adopted an international protocol to prevent and combat smuggling of migrants by land, sea and air. Nevertheless,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg