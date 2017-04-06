You are here

Home > Opinion

Is there people power in Russia?

At present it is not powerful enough to threaten Putin's removal, but can effect change.
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170406_RUSSIA_2826329.jpg
Opposition supporters with a cutout figure depicting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev participating in an anti-corruption rally in central Saint Petersburg on March 26.
PHOTO: AFP

LAST weekend, scores of protests erupted across Russia. Thousands of marchers were out in the streets of Moscow and 90 other cities such as St Petersburg and Vladivostok to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The marches were the largest

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening