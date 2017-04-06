You are here
Is there people power in Russia?
At present it is not powerful enough to threaten Putin's removal, but can effect change.
LAST weekend, scores of protests erupted across Russia. Thousands of marchers were out in the streets of Moscow and 90 other cities such as St Petersburg and Vladivostok to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The marches were the largest
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg