Putin should temper hopes of US alliance

For domestic politics, the Russian president may need rivalry with the US more than Donald Trump as friend.
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170112_DTRUSSIA_2686681.jpg
Mr Putin needs America, or its proxy Nato, as an enemy, because friendship with the West would expose Russia under his rule as a military-industrial kleptocracy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington, DC

DONALD Trump won't be the first American president to "reset" relations with Russia following an assault on Western interests and values. In March 2009, President Barack Obama launched his own version of a reset - only seven months after Russia's brazen invasion of Georgia

