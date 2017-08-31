Regional bourses may soon be pressured to adopt dual-class shares

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
WITH the stock exchanges in Singapore and Hong Kong mulling over the listing of dual class shares (DCS), will other Asian bourses feel pressured to do the same?
Regional exchanges that have yet to contemplate the move could feel compelled to get on the DCS bandwagon if their counterparts
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal