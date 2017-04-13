You are here

Home > Opinion

Singapore a perfect testbed for green transport solutions

Sustainable mobility forms part of Singapore's focus on nurturing a biophilic culture as it aims to become a City in a Garden.
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:50
by

BT_20170413_JFBTRANS13_2837781.jpg
As a world leader in sustainable integrated railway systems, Alstom is committed to reducing transport's carbon footprint and we constantly strive to reduce the high cost of energy.
ALSTOM

AFTER years of wrangling, the Paris Agreement On Climate Change took effect last Nov 4.

A key element of the convention is "sustainable mobility" - no surprise given the environmental impact of transportation, which produces around 23 per cent of all energy-related carbon dioxide

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening