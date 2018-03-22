You are here
The EU's straight-shooting trade chief
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström has many things to contend with, including US tariffs, Brexit and China.
WHILE pursuing her degree in political science at Gothenburg University in Sweden in the early 1990s, the European Union's Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström financed her studies by working as a psychiatric nurse for three years.
"It was very good preparation for the world of politics
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg