You are here
The HSR project - a complex jigsaw puzzle
Getting the high-speed rail up and running entails getting the involved entities to gel, sorting out profitability and land acquisition issues - and politics.
THE signing of the bilateral agreement for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) last Dec 13 marked a significant milestone in the development of the project, with discussions having begun more than three years ago between the governments of Singapore and Malaysia.
While the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg