Time to build support for sustainable buildings in South-east Asia

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
SOUTH-EAST Asia is rapidly urbanising, with an additional 90 million people forecast to move to cities by 2030. Cities such as Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Hanoi and others already generate around two-thirds of the region's gross domestic product and will continue to be a key driver of
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal