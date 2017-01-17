You are here

Trump continues to confound Washington

The US president-elect is surviving scandals, creating chaos - and even making policy
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 05:50
by
As was demonstrated during the presidential election campaign, Mr Trump is his own, and one and only, political and media strategist.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

SOMETIMES, life is stranger than fiction, as the saying goes. And when it comes to Washington these days, political life sounds and looks more and more like a genre-bending kind of fiction. Think John le Carre meet Stephen King, plus a touch of Fifty Shades of Grey.

