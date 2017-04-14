You are here

Home > Opinion

Trump on Syria and China: Pragmatic or just fickle?

His about-turns on foreign policy and trade demonstrate that he is a leader who is willing to change his views and adjust his policies in response to changing circumstances. Doesn't it?
Friday, April 14, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20170414_LHTRUMP_2839557.jpg
Mr Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, last week. There are no indications that Mr Trump's tough rhetoric on China will be translated into specific policies anytime soon.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

ESTABLISHED in 1940 by prominent American public figures, the America First Committee (AFC) was an organisation that tried to mobilise the public against US entry into World War II. Committed to so-called isolationist principles, the AFC included several individuals, such as

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening