You are here

Home > Opinion
THE BOTTOM LINE

Trump's 'jawboning' on jobs not always good economics

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 05:50
by

JAWBONING is back in style, courtesy of Donald J Trump. Those with long memories will recall that "jawboning" is a term that became fashionable in the 1960s. It signified an effort by the government, usually the president, to persuade companies - through intimidation, bullying or shaming - to do

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening