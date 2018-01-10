Vietnam walks thin line between China and US

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
PRESIDENT Lyndon B Johnson used the "Goldilocks Principle" in strategic policymaking during the Vietnam War. Now, Vietnam favours the same formula to manage its foreign relations with the United States and China in order to derive maximum benefit from both sides.
The Goldilocks principle
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo