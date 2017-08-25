Want to boost productivity? Engage your workforce

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
MOST business leaders implicitly understand that employee engagement is an important driver of performance and productivity, and is an invaluable contribution to reaching an organisation's full potential. Getting the formula for engagement right gets employees excited to come to work with the
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal