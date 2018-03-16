You are here
CDL to launch new Tampines condominium
The Tapestry, which has 861 units in seven blocks, has over 50 facilities and offers smart technologies
Singapore
DEVELOPER City Developments Limited (CDL) is launching a new condominium project in Tampines, starting from S$596,000 for a one-bedder.
On Thursday, CDL announced that The Tapestry, which has 861 units, will be the "first premium suburban condominium launch" this year.
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg