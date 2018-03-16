You are here

CDL to launch new Tampines condominium

The Tapestry, which has 861 units in seven blocks, has over 50 facilities and offers smart technologies
Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
An artist's impression of The Tapestry, which is set to be launched on March 24.
DEVELOPER City Developments Limited (CDL) is launching a new condominium project in Tampines, starting from S$596,000 for a one-bedder.

On Thursday, CDL announced that The Tapestry, which has 861 units, will be the "first premium suburban condominium launch" this year.

