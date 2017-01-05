You are here
COMMENTARY
Evergrande boss's excesses earn him 'China's Trump' moniker
Hui Ka Yan too has a penchant for grandeur.
Singapore
HUI Ka Yan may not realise it, but he has a lot in common with Donald Trump. Like the US president-elect, the founder and chairman of China Evergrande Group - the country's largest developer by assets - traces his fortune to property and built it on a mountain of debt.
Mr
