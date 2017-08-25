You are here

Home > Real Estate

Frasers Centrepoint in talks to acquire assets in UK but outcome not certain

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 09:09
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

FRASERS Centrepoint said it is in discussions with "certain vendors" for acquisition opportunities in the United Kingdom but there is no certainty that a transaction could materialise.

The mainboard-listed firm said this on Friday in reference to an article published in the UK that the company was in talks to acquire a business park portfolio located there.

Real estate data and news portal EGi had reported on Thursday that Frasers Centrepoint was in talks to buy a business park portfolio in the UK for £900 million (S$1.6 billion) from Oaktree Capital Management and Patrizia.

According to the report, the assets have been on the block for two years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A deal with Frasers would mark a proposed sale of the largest single asset in the portfolio - Winnersh Triangle near Reading, Berkshire - "unseated", it said, referring to the period of exclusivity for the proposed sale of Winnersh Triangle to Capreon, a new company backed by the Noe family, that has ended although discussions were still ongoing.

"It is understood that because of the competition, Frasers is being put under pressure to undertake a deal quickly, which could be completed in the next two weeks," reported EGi.

In Friday's announcement, Frasers Centrepoint clarified that it was continually reviewing acquisition opportunities to enhance shareholder value, including potential opportunities to acquire assets overseas.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

Building for the poor the Doshi way: plant a seed, grow a forest

Where US homebuyers are headed next: Chicago, Colorado Springs, Reno

SoHo's soaring rents keep storefronts empty

July US existing home sales lowest of 2017

China Vanke H1 core profit up 33.5%, sees land market cooling

Wing Tai posts Q4 profit of S$9.49m

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

BT_20170825_WEEKEND_3054892.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Weekend

Take a spin with BT Weekend

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening